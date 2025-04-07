Who won yesterday’s IPL game? What happened during SRH vs GT clash in Hyderabad?

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrises Hyderabad by seven wickets to rise to the second in the IPL 2025 points table. It was Gujarat Titans' third straight win while SRH suffered their fourth straight defeat in five matches of IPL 2025.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published7 Apr 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Pacer Mohammed Siraj's career best IPL figures (4/17) helped GT to beat SRH by 7 wickets in Hyderabad
Pacer Mohammed Siraj’s career best IPL figures (4/17) helped GT to beat SRH by 7 wickets in Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans registered their third consecutive win after beating hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday in IPL 2025. With this win, the Shubman Gill-led side jumped to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table behind leaders Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth straight defeat in five matches. The Pat Cummins-led side only win in IPL 2025 came against Rajasthan Royals in their campaign opener.

Here's what happened in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Local boy vs Local team

‘Local hero’ Mohammed Siraj knew the conditions in Hyderabad better than anyone else, including the Sunrisers Hyderabad players. The Gujarat Titans pacer drew first blood in the very first over, dismissing his nemesis Travis Head.

Mohammed Siraj reached the 100-wicket milestone in IPL, when he dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the fifth over. He then dismissed Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh to register his best IPL figures - 4/17 and moved second for the Purple Cap race with nine wickets.

SRH's batting disappointment continue

Six Sunrisers Hyderabad batters failed to cross 20-run mark against Gujarat Titans, with the highest score being Nitish Reddy's 31. Ishan Kishan (17), Abhishek Sharma (18), Aniket Verma (18) and Heinrich klaasen (27) have all got starts, but couldn't kick on. Pat Cummins' unbeaten 22 off just nine balls helped SRH to a respectful total of 152/8 for the home side.

Also Read | ’Welcome Mufasa’: Jasprit Bumrah given special welcome by Mumbai Indians

GT's early wobble & masterstroke

Sai Sudharsan (191 runs) and Jos Buttler (166 runs) scored more than 60 per cent of the runs for Gujarat Titans in the previous three matches. Their early departure on Sunday provided hope to the underwhelming SRH bowlers.

Washington Sundar's promotion to no.4 proved to be a masterstroke. Making his debut for Gujarat Titans, Washington Sundar (49 off 29 balls) agonisingly missed his maiden IPL fifty by a solitary run.

The former SRH all-rounder smashed 20 runs (two fours, two sixes) in the final over the powerplay and stitches a partnership of 90 runs with Shubman Gill for the third wicket.

Gill-Rutherford takes Gujarat Titans home

Shubman Gill scored a patient half century and guided his team to a comfortable win. Gill's 43-ball 61 not out comprised nine fours. Caribbean batter Sherfane Rutherford (35 not put off 16 balls) applied the finishing touches with a swift knock.

What's next?

Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (April 9), whereas the Sunrisers Hyderabad have a five-day gap before hosting the Punjab Kings, next Saturday (April 12).

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWho won yesterday’s IPL game? What happened during SRH vs GT clash in Hyderabad?
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.