Who won yesterday’s IPL game? What happened during SRH vs GT clash in Hyderabad?

Gujarat Titans registered their third consecutive win after beating hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday in IPL 2025. With this win, the Shubman Gill-led side jumped to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table behind leaders Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth straight defeat in five matches. The Pat Cummins-led side only win in IPL 2025 came against Rajasthan Royals in their campaign opener.

Here's what happened in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Local boy vs Local team ‘Local hero’ Mohammed Siraj knew the conditions in Hyderabad better than anyone else, including the Sunrisers Hyderabad players. The Gujarat Titans pacer drew first blood in the very first over, dismissing his nemesis Travis Head.

Mohammed Siraj reached the 100-wicket milestone in IPL, when he dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the fifth over. He then dismissed Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh to register his best IPL figures - 4/17 and moved second for the Purple Cap race with nine wickets.

SRH's batting disappointment continue Six Sunrisers Hyderabad batters failed to cross 20-run mark against Gujarat Titans, with the highest score being Nitish Reddy's 31. Ishan Kishan (17), Abhishek Sharma (18), Aniket Verma (18) and Heinrich klaasen (27) have all got starts, but couldn't kick on. Pat Cummins' unbeaten 22 off just nine balls helped SRH to a respectful total of 152/8 for the home side.

GT's early wobble & masterstroke Sai Sudharsan (191 runs) and Jos Buttler (166 runs) scored more than 60 per cent of the runs for Gujarat Titans in the previous three matches. Their early departure on Sunday provided hope to the underwhelming SRH bowlers.

Washington Sundar's promotion to no.4 proved to be a masterstroke. Making his debut for Gujarat Titans, Washington Sundar (49 off 29 balls) agonisingly missed his maiden IPL fifty by a solitary run.

The former SRH all-rounder smashed 20 runs (two fours, two sixes) in the final over the powerplay and stitches a partnership of 90 runs with Shubman Gill for the third wicket.

Gill-Rutherford takes Gujarat Titans home Shubman Gill scored a patient half century and guided his team to a comfortable win. Gill's 43-ball 61 not out comprised nine fours. Caribbean batter Sherfane Rutherford (35 not put off 16 balls) applied the finishing touches with a swift knock.