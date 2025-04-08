Who won yesterday’s IPL match? Key highlights from MI vs RCB clash at Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held their nerves as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs to register their third victory in four IPL 2025 matches on Monday. It was also their first victory at the Wankhede Stadium in 10 years. The game also saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians, who was out of action for close to three months.

Let's take a look at the key highlights of MI vs RCB clash.

Virat Kohli's historic feat Batting first, RCB lost Phil Salt on the second ball of the match. But that didn't deter Virat Kohli as he and Devdutt Padikkal forged 91 runs to revive the innings. In the process, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and fifth overall to reach 13000 T20 runs. While Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for 26, Virat Kohli (67) registered his second fifty of IPL 2025.

Rajat Patidar leads from the front Leadership has brought the better of Rajat Patidar (64) as the right-hander once again led from the front with yet another half-century. Not only he clobbered the opposition bowlers all around the park but also ensured that Jitesh Sharma step on the platform to launch another attack.

Jitesh Sharma's late blitzkrieg Playing for RCB for the first time in IPL, Jitesh Sharma's consistent show towards the end of the innings has been proving crucial for the Bengaluru-based franchise. The former Punjab Kings keeper targeted Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah for boundaries to finish an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls and power RCB to a 200-plus total.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah At a time, when all the Mumbai Indians bowlers conceded above 10 runs per over, Jasprit Bumrah had an economy of just 7.25. Bowling at the top level after a gap of three months, the India pacer gave away just 29 runs from his four overs. Interestingly, he conceded just two sixes.

Mumbai Indians top order falters Like the previous games, the top four - Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav - of Mumbai Indians once again failed to convert the starts, thus putting pressure on the middle order. Tilak Varma (56) and captain Hardik Pandya (42) threatened to take the game away from RCB with an 89-run stand but once they were dismissed, the writing was on the wall.

Krunal Pandya seals the deal At the end, it was Krunal Pandya (4/45), who took three wickets in the final over to seal the issue in RCB's favour. Mumbai Indians ended at 209/9 in 20 overs. Notably, Krunal Pandya rose to the ranks with Mumbai Indians during his formative days.