Who won yesterday’s IPL match? Priyansh Arya, MS Dhoni among key highlights from PBKS vs CSK clash

Young opener Priyansh slammed his maiden IPL century to power Punjab Kings to 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 on Tuesday. Opting to bat, Arya shone bright with the bat to power PBKS to 219/6. Priyansh Arya rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence.

Shashank Singh also scored 52 not out off 36 balls for Punjab Kings. Chasing, Devon Conway retired out for 69 off 49 balls, while Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindran scored 36 and 42 respectively. Towards the end the legendary MS Dhoni played a 27-run cameo off 12 balls but the knock was not enough to guide CSK to victory.

Let's take a look key highlights from PBKS vs CSK clash.

Priyansh Arya lit Chandigarh sky A product of inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL), Priyansh Arya etched his name into IPL history books as he became the fastest uncapped Indian to score an IPL hundred. With wickets falling at the other end, the Punjab Kings opener held his fort to race away to a 19-ball fifty before reaching his triple figures in 39 balls. It was his maiden IPL hundred. He finished at 103 runs off 42 balls with seven fours and nine sixes.

Rare middle-order collapse Unlike previous matches, Punjab Kings had a rare middle-order collapse as Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell, all fell for single digits. However, it was Shashank Singh's 36-ball 52 not out and a 19-ball unbeaten 34 from Marco Jansen helped Punjab Kings cross the 200-run mark.

Devon Conway retired out In chase, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra (36) stitched together 61 runs for the first wicket. Although Ravindra perished after 23 balls, Conway continued but was slow in pace. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) too didn't trouble the scorers much. Shivam Dube tried his best with a 27-ball 42 but couldn't stay for long. Conway was retired out for 68.

MS Dhoni's cameo in vain Amidst all criticisms for batting position, MS Dhoni walked out at no.5, and threatened to take the game away with a flurry of sixes. But it was Yash Thakur, who ended CSK's hopes with the wicket of Dhoni in the final over. The former CSK captain managed just 27 runs from 12 balls as the five-time champions fell 18 runs short.