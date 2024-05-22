Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs SRH playoff match
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer secured a in IPL 2024 Finals with a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Highlights include SRH struggling to post 159 runs, KKR's successful chase led by Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer.
