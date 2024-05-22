Who won yesterday's IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer secured a in IPL 2024 Finals with a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Highlights include SRH struggling to post 159 runs, KKR's successful chase led by Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer.

Who won yesterdya's IPL match? Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to secure a berth in the IPL 2024 Finals with a comfortable win against the Sunrises Hyderabad on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top highlights of last night's KKR vs SRH clash: SRH won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The dangerous pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head failed to make an impact against KKR as the Australian batsman was bowled by Mitchell Starc in the first over and the youngsters followed suit in the very next over of the match. SRH continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were 4 wickets down on 39 at the end of the 5th over. Then, Rahul Tripathi (55 off 35 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 21 balls) stitched together a partnership to take their team past the 100-run mark.

However, SRH's struggle continued after Rahul Tripathi's dismissal and the franchise went downhill from there, losing 9 wickets for a score of 129 in the 16th over of the innings. But a partnership between skipper Pat Cummins and tailender Vijayakanth Viyaskanth helped the orange team not only recover from that position, but post a total of 159 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In reply, KKR opted to start the innings with the batting pair of Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The two batsmen started the innings on an aggressive note, but the Afghan batsman was dismissed in the 4th over of the match, while taking the attack to T Natarajan.

Sunil Narine continued the attack for another 3 overs until he was finally dismissed by Pat Cummins while trying to slog the ball to the leg side. From then on, the pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer ensured that there were no more hiccups for KKR as they chased down the remaining 14 overs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!