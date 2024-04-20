Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match
Who won yesterday's IPL Match? CSK set a target of 177 with contributions from Dhoni, Jadeja, Rahane, and Moeen Ali. LSG successfully chased the target with Rahul scoring 82 and De Kock 54.
Who won yesterday's IPL Match? The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clashed against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG won the toss and opted to bowl against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team. "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew hasn't been a big factor. Hopefully, it stays good for 40 overs. We would like to know what we are chasing. There weren't any blunders we made. Last game against KKR was a big defeat," Rahul said at the toss.