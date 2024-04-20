Who won yesterday's IPL Match? The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clashed against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG won the toss and opted to bowl against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team. "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew hasn't been a big factor. Hopefully, it stays good for 40 overs. We would like to know what we are chasing. There weren't any blunders we made. Last game against KKR was a big defeat," Rahul said at the toss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: KL Rahul shares insights on his dream debut with RCB in IPL 2013, says, ‘Virat Kohli said not an option, just…' During the CSK match, MS Dhoni, the former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter, scored a 9-ball 28-run innings to power his team score of 176/6 after 20 overs. After the dismissal of Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni walked in during the 18th over. Not just this, he also joined that elite list of wicketkeeper batters to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL.

Apart from MSD, a half-century from Ravindra Jadeja (57* in 40 balls, with five fours and a six) and crucial knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (36 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (30 in 20 balls, with three sixes) powered CSK to 176/6 in their 20 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: MS Dhoni's massive 101-meter six against LSG's Yash Thakur powers CSK to 176/6 after 20 overs | Watch While chasing the 177 target, Lucknow Super Giants openers Rahul (82) and De Kock (54) batted with authority during their match-winning alliance of 134, the highest partnership for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium. Rahul hit nine fours and three sixes in his 53 balls while Quinton de Kock hit five fours and a six in his 43-ball knock. KL Rahul was out with only 16 runs needed while De Kock was dismissed in the 15th over.

LSG vs CSK on IPL points table Currently, both teams have four wins from sevens games, however, Chennai is placed at number three while Lucknow is at number fifth. With eight points each, the net run rate of CSK is 0.529 and of the LSG is 0.123.

KL Rahul on winning the LSG vs CSK match KL Rahul who was declared the player of the match said during the post-match presentation, “Feels good at the end of the day, When you win, looks like you make all the decisions right." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Impossible to get all right. Depends on the kind of wicket we are playing on and the kind of batters there are. We spend time doing homework on tactics and strategy and we spoke about them not settling against one style of bowling."

(With inputs from agencies)

