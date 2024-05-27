Who won yesterday's IPL match? Kolkata Knight riders won the IPL 2024 final comprehensively against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, marking the 3rd trophy win for the Shah Rukh Khan led side.

Top highlights of KKR vs SRH final match: SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH were dealt a blow in the very first over of the match when pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 2. In the very next over, Vaibhav Arora dismissed Travis Head for a duck to leave SRH at 6/2 in less than 2 overs.

SRH never recovered from the initial setback and continued to lose wickets to the extent that even getting past the 100-run mark looked like an uphill task. However, a little counter-attacking from skipper Pat Cummins down the order helped the orange side to a total of 113 before they were all out in 18.3 overs.

It was a dominant bowling performance from KKR, with everyone who got a chance to bowl taking a wicket. Andre Russel was the pick of the KKR bowlers with 3 wickets for 19 runs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana had 2 scalps apiece while Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Vaibhav Arora took 1 wicket each.

In reply, KKR also lost their first wicket early when skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Sunil Narine in the second over of the match. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer stabilised the KKR innings to take them past the 100-run mark.

Towards the end of KKR's innings, they lost the wicket of Gurbaz on 39, but captain Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer ensured there were no hiccups along the way. KKR clinched their third IPL trophy in the 11th over of the match when Venkatesh Iyer hit a Shahbaz Ahmed delivery for a single.

