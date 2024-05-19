Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs CSK match
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed a stunning 27-run defeat to the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday and qualified for the playoff stages of IPL 2024. The seemingly improbable qualification came after RCB lost 7 out of their first 8 games and came back strongly to win the last 6 matches.