Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RR vs KKR clash
Who won yesterday's IPL match? The final league match of the IPL 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday was washed out due to rain.The washed out match at Guwahati's Bapsara Stadium means that RR didn't get the chance to end their 4-match losing streak and finish second in the IPL 2024. The Sanju Samson-led side will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the do or die play-off clash on May 22.