Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RR vs KKR clash

Livemint

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The last league stage match of IPL 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain, affecting RR's chance to end their losing streak and secure a higher position in the playoffs.

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The key clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rains. (AFP)Premium
Who won yesterday's IPL match? The key clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rains. (AFP)

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The final league match of the IPL 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday was washed out due to rain.The washed out match at Guwahati's Bapsara Stadium means that RR didn't get the chance to end their 4-match losing streak and finish second in the IPL 2024. The Sanju Samson-led side will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the do or die play-off clash on May 22.

Top highlights of last night's RR vs KKR clash: 

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a top 2 finish in the IPL points table with a thrilling 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings.. Led from the top by Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab Kings were posted a challenging total of 214 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, SRH lost their first wicket in the first ball of the innings when Travis Head was axed by an outswinging delivery from Arshdeep Singh. However, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi didn't let the setback affect the tone of the match as they continued to take the aggressive route against the PBKS bowlers.

Eventually, a well-settled Rahul Tripathi (33 off 18 balls) was dismissed off the last ball of the 5th over, but by then the damage had been done with the score already past the 70-run mark. Some useful knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy (32 off 25 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (42 off 26 balls) then ensured that there were no hiccups in SRH's run chase.

SRH will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024 Playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Meanwhile, RCB and RR will clash in the second play-off of the season at the same venue on 22 May. RCB booked their place in the play-offs with a convincing 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Published: 20 May 2024, 07:10 AM IST
