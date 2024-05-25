Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RR vs SRH playoff match
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals faced a crushing 37 run loss at the hands of SRH on Friday.
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai in order to find a direct berth into the playoff of IPL 2024 season. The Pat Cummins led franchise will now once again face the Kolkata Knight in the finals on May 26.