Who won yesterday's IPL match? Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai in order to find a direct berth into the playoff of IPL 2024 season. The Pat Cummins led franchise will now once again face the Kolkata Knight in the finals on May 26.

Top highlight's of last night's RR vs SRH playoff match: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first in Chennai. Meanwhile, the well-established pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings for SRH. However, the Indian opener was dismissed in the first over of the innings when he attempted to pull a short delivery from Trent Boult, but missed the timing and the ball fell straight into the hands of Tom Kohler-Cadmore inside the 30-yard circle.

Rahul Tripathi then played an explosive knock of 37 (15) to help SRH cross the 50-run mark in the 5th over, but a relentless Trent Boult not only stopped the scoring with the wicket of Tripathi in the 5th over but also put SRH on the back foot by dismissing Aiden Markram (1) in the same over.

From there, Travis Head (34 off 28) and Heinrich Klaasen (50 off 34) put on a partnership that more or less helped SRH out of trouble until the Australian batsman was dismissed off the last ball of the 10th over.

From that point on, it was all downhill for SRH as no other batsman (apart from Shahbaz Ahmed) managed to break into double figures and the team was restricted to a total of 175 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for the RR innings with an aggressive start while a sluggish Tom Kohler-Cadmore was dismissed in the 4th over. Meanwhile, the quick wickets of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal around the 8th over mark put RR in a bit of a fix, but the double wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed in the 12th over ensured that RR couldn't get back into the game. The match was more or less over from there, despite a valiant half-century from Dhruv Jurel (56 off 35 balls). Shahbaz Ahmed was adjudged player of the match for his all-round performance.

