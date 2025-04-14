Who won yesterday’s IPL matches? What happened during DC vs MI & RR vs RCB clashes?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians registered comprehensive victories in their respective IPL 2025 matches on a Super Sunday. While RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals at their own den, Mumbai Indians snapped up their four-match losing streak in Delhi.

Let's take a look at what happened in Jaipur and Delhi.

Salt, Kohli own Jaipur In Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals rode on a 75 from Yashasvi Jaiswal to post 173/4 in 20 overs, In reply, the Sanju Samson-led side have to blame themselves for giving the likes of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli to smash respective fifties and power RCB home with nine wickets in hand.

Ton-up Kohli gives everyone a scare On a day when Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score a century of T20 fifties, the former RCB captain gave everyone a scare when he asked Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat. Although he is fit and fine, but that certainly scared all his well wishers after what happened to Bangladesh stalwart Tamim Iqbal.

Rohit Sharma falters once again Things were different in Delhi. Playing their first game at home and unbeaten in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals were clearly the favourites. Rohit Sharma's struggle with the bat continued but knocks from Ryan Rickelton (41), Suryakumar Yadav (40), Tilak Varma (59) and Naman Dhir (38) helped Mumbai Indians to 205/5 in 20 overs.

The Karun Nair show In reply, it was a Karun Nair show in Delhi as the comeback man raced to a 22-ball fifty. It was also his first IPL fifty in seven years. Along with Abhishek Porel (33), Karun Nair (89) stitched together a 119-run tand for the second wicket. However, the dismissal of Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair caused a middle-order collapse as they were all out for 193 in 19 overs. It was Delhi Capitals' first loss in IPL 2025.