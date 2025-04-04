Who won yesterday’s IPL match? What happened during KKR vs SRH clash in rematch of 2024 final?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were largely unconvincing in the first three matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Then came Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team they thrashed twice in last season's playoffs, including in the grand finale. Defending 201, KKR bowlers produced a clinical display to bundle Sunrisers Hyderabad for 120 in 16.4 overs. The 80-run loss was also SRH's heaviest defeat in IPL. Let's take a look at what happened in yesterday's IPL match.

Venkatesh Iyer silences critics Venkatesh Iyer, third-most expensive player of IPL, struggled to justify his price tag of ₹23.75 crore in his previous two outings, scoring six and three runs. He emphatically silenced his critics by smashing 60 off just 29 runs. The highlight of Venkatesh Iyer's innings was the four, six, four, four off consecutive balls off the SRH skipper Pat Cummins in the 19th over.

His innings ensured that KKR zoomed from 113/4 after 14 overs to 200/6 at the 20th over. Rinku Singh (32 not out) played the perfect second fiddle act, adding 91 runs in less than seven overs for the 5th wicket with Venkatesh Iyer.

The Rahane-Raghuvanshi rebuild After KKR lost their openers with just 16 runs on board, Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi stitched a vital 81-run stand for the third wicket. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) stroked his second IPL fifty, exactly one year after making his maiden IPL half century. Ajinkya Rahane’s 27-ball 38 comprised four sixes and both the set batters got out to spinners in a space of 11 balls.

‘Impactful’ impact player KKR went to the break with all the momentum. 200 wasn’t going to be an easy chase. All eyes were on SRH's impact substitute Travis Head, who started the chase with a first-ball four. KKR's impact substitute Vaibhav Arora (3/29) gave the perfect riposte in the very next ball. He also accounted for Ishan Kishan, the only centurion of the season and Heinrich Klaasen.

Perfect outing for the KKR bowlers KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane used five bowlers, and all of them took at least one wicket. Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (3/22) and Sunil Narine (1/30) continued the good work of the pacers, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana (1/15 in 3). Andre Russell conceded 18 runs in his first over, yet took the wicket of Nitish Reddy.

Five-in-a-row for KKR KKR registered their fifth consecutive win against SRH in the history of the tournament. It was also SRH's 20th defeat against KKR in IPL.