Who won yesterday’s IPL match? What happened during MI vs SRH clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

Mumbai Indians finally managed to win successive games in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and it has taken them half the league matches. They didn't take the usual high-scoring route at the Wankhede Stadium. Knowing the hitting prowess of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the home team produced a two-paced pitch, and their bowlers executed their plans to perfection. Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to their fifth defeat in seven matches.

Advertisement

Will Jacks, the unlikely wicket-taker Call it match-ups, blame Karn Sharma's injury, call it whatever. Will Jacks outperforming the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya with the ball was an unexpected event. Yet, that's what transpired last night. Karn Sharma injured his webbing and left the field and Hardik Pandya turned to Will Jacks' off spin, even ahead of Mitchell Santner. Jacks took the key wickets of Ishan Kishan (2) and Travis Head (28).

Also Read | How Rohit Sharma inspired Travis Head despite not playing together?

Sunrisers Hyderabad's lack of firepower Sunrisers Hyderabad chased 246 against Punjab Kings in their previous game. Against Mumbai Indians, it took them more than 17 overs to register their first six of the innings. Abhishek Sharma (40) was dropped off the very first ball of the match by Will Jacks.

Advertisement

Abhishek's hit or out approach didn't work on a slow pitch as Mumbai Indians bowlers used the short ball and slower balls to perfection. SRH batters managed to hit five sixes in the last 17 balls of the innings and posted a respectable total of 162/5. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the visitors with a 28-ball 37.

Rohit Sharma enters history books Rohit Sharma (26) became the first batter to smash 100 sixes in IPL at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Rohit's knock comprised three sixes. It can be noted that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) approved the proposal to name one of the stands at the Wankhede Stadium after Rohit Sharma, just a few days ago.

Mumbai Indians ease to 3rd win Mumbai Indians chased 163 in 18.1 overs. Will Jacks delivered with the bat as well, scoring 36 runs off 26 balls. Ryan Rickelton scored 31 runs and was involved in a no ball drama. Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Hardik Pandya (21) played attractive cameos. The scores were level at 17.1 overs and remained there for the next five balls.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir got out in quick succession. Tilak Varma's (21 not out) reverse sweep sealed the win. Mumbai Indians remain at seventh position with three wins from seven matches. SRH are stuck at the ninth place with two wins from seven matches.