Who won yesterday’s IPL match? What happened during MS Dhoni’s return as captain in CSK vs KKR clash in Chennai?

MS Dhoni's return as captain ended in a losing cause as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) surrendered in front of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets and 59 balls to spare in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Batting first, CSK postted their lowest-ever total (103/9) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. In reply, KKR chased down the target in 10.1 overs as CSK lost suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025. It's also the first-ever instance of CSK losing three consecutive home games in a single IPL season.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2025: Life comes a full circle for MS Dhoni

The ‘horror’ show The change in leadership didn't failed to bring a change in CSK fortunes. Put into bat first, MS Dhoni's men were never in the game as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The five-time champions slumped to their lowest total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with Shivam Dube (31 not out) and Vijay Shankar (29) top-scoring for the home side.

In fact, the duo were the only two batters to cross the 15-run mark. Notably, the entire CSK innings comprised just one six. In contract, KKR openers smashed four sixes in the first three overs of the chase.

CSK's top-three failed yet again with Rachin Ravindra (4) and Devon Conway (12) losing their wickets inside the powerplay and limped to the second lowest powerplay score (31/2) in the season. CSK's lowest powerplay score (30/3) came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Spin choke and the delayed entry KKR's spin trio, Sunil Narine (3/13), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/22) and Moeen Ali (1/20) applied a stranglehold which CSK could never recover. CSK even called in Deepak Hooda as the impact sub, a move which got panned by fans on social media.

Advertisement

Hooda's departure for a duck eventually brought captain MS Dhoni to the crease, with the score reading 72/7. The CSK captain left at 75/8, albeit to a slightly debatable LBW call. Shivam Dube ensured that CSK would utilize a full quota full 20 overs.

The breezy chase & big NRR boost In reply, KKR didn't had any problem and chased down the target in just 10.1 overs and jumped from seventh to third in the points table. Sunil Narine (44) and Quinton de Kock (23) smashed eight sixes between them. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh applied the finishing touches. CSK's net-run rate crashed from -0.889 to -1.554.

What's next? CSK have no breathing time, as they face Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on Monday (April 14). Kolkata Knight Riders play an away game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday (April 15).