Who won yesterday’s IPL matches? What happened during CSK vs DC and PBKS vs RR games in Chennai & Chandigarh?

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs in Chennai while Rajasthan Royals handed Punjab Kings their first loss in the ongoing IPL 2025 on a Super Saturday. While it was Delhi Capitals' third win on the trot, Punjab Kings lost by 50 runs in the first home game of the season at the new PCA stadium in Chandigarh. The away teams managed to win five of the last six matches.

Makeshift opener KL Rahul delivers Calling KL Rahul the makeshift opener doesn't sound right. But that's exactly what happened in Chennai yesterday. KL Rahul started his Delhi Capitals stint in IPL 2025 as a middle-order batter. However, Faf du Plessis' absence due to injury prompted the management to push KL Rahul up the order.

KL Rahul, one of five openers with 4000-plus runs in IPL, stepped up superbly and guided Delhi Capitals to 183/6 in 20 overs. His delightful 51-ball 77 comprised straight drive, slog sweep, reverse sweep and pull shot.

Defying conventional wisdom in a day game, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't use the full quota of any of the three spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad.

CSK huff and puff to 158/5 CSK brought back Devon Conway and paired him with Rachin Ravindra at the top. For the fourth consecutive time, CSK lost their first wicket within the opening two overs. Vijay Shankar's half century (69 not out off 54) and MS Dhoni's sedate knock (30 off 26) irked the Chennai Super Kings faithful.

The entire CSK innings comprised just 12 boundaries, which was just about half of what the Delhi Capitals managed (22) in their innings. Vipraj Nigam (2/27) was the pick of the lot for Delhi Capitals, claiming the big wickets of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube.

Rajasthan Royals' top three deliver Captain Sanju Samson (38 from 26 balls) and dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 from 45 balls) added 89 in 10.2 overs for the first wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock comprised five sixes and three fours and was his maiden fifty of IPL 2025. Vice-captain Riyan Parag's (43 not out off 25 balls) late hitting took Rajasthan Royals to 205/4.

Punjab Kings' decision to sub out Yuzvendra Chahal backfired at the back end as Marcus Stoinis was tasked to bowl his full quota, including the 20th over. The Australian all-rounder's expensive 20th over (19 runs) gave all the momentum to Rajasthan Royals.

Jofra Archer breathes fire Jofra Archer dismissed Punjab Kings' impact sub Priyansh Arya off the very first ball. Shreyas Iyer started on a confident note, stroking two fours in his first four balls. However, an ill-fated swipe from Shreyas Iyer resulted in him losing his stumps off the final ball of the over. Punjab Kings hardly recovered from 11/2.

Nehal Wadhera - Glenn Maxwell and nothing Punjab Kings lost the first four wickets for just 43 runs. Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (30 off 21 balls) kept Punjab Kings alive with a fine 88-run stand for the fifth wicket. But once they got out off successive balls, and Punjab Kings crashed yet again from 131/4 to 155/9. Jofra Archer (3/25), Sandeep Sharma (2/21) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/26) continued their good job.