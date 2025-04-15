Who won IPL yesterday match? How MS Dhoni’s CSK fared against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium?

IPL yesterday match: Captain MS Dhoni rolled back the years with an unbeaten 26 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bounced back from five losses to down Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in IPL 2025 on Monday. It was CSK's second win in seven matches. They remain at the bottom of the table.

Let's take a look at what happened at the Ekana Stadium.

Rishabh Pant's maiden IPL fifty for LSG - IPL yesterday match Batting first, LSG lost Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran cheaply. It was Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant who resurrected the CSK ship with a 50-run stand. Although Marsh was dismissed for 30, skipper Pant continued to record his maiden fifty in LSG colours. Pant was finally dismissed for 63 off Matheesha Pathirana.

MS Dhoni enters history books MS Dhoni entered history books by becoming the first cricketer to effect 200 dismissals in IPL. He took the catch of Rishabh Pant, effected a stumping of Ayush Badoni and a run out in the final over. Not to forget, LSG lost three wickets in the final over to post 166/7 in 20 overs.

Shaik Rasheed-Rachin Ravindra's solid start In reply, CSK made a strong start with debutant Shaik Rasheed complimenting Rachin Ravindra for the opening wicket. The 20-year-old Rasheed smashed six fours in his 19-ball 27 before being dismissed. Ravindra also perished for 37 before LSG came back into the game.

MS Dhoni-Shivam Dube finishes in style Chasing a tricky 167, CSK rode on an unbeaten stand of 57 between Shivam Dube, who hit 43, and Dhoni to achieve their target with three balls. The left-handed Dube, who came in as an impact substitute for the five-time champions, got the winning boundary in his 37-ball knock. Coming into bat at no.7, Dhoni smashed four fours and a six in his 11-ball knock to silence suggestions that he had lost his touch.