Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST
The highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match at the Asia Cup is set for September 2 in Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Stadium. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram commented on possibilities.
As anticipation builds for the upcoming cricketing clashes, the spotlight is undeniably fixed on the highly anticipated face-off between cricket titans India and Pakistan. Set to unfold on September 2 at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Stadium, this match is destined to be an intense spectacle, drawing fans from both nations.