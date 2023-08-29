comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 10:42:02
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 855.8 -1.66%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.55 0.81%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,429.85 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.7 0.75%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 251.65 1.29%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’
Back

Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’

 1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match at the Asia Cup is set for September 2 in Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Stadium. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram commented on possibilities.

Wasim Akram shared his insights about the possibilities of India or Pakistan winning the Asia Cup 2023 (Instagram/@wasimakramliveofficial)Premium
Wasim Akram shared his insights about the possibilities of India or Pakistan winning the Asia Cup 2023 (Instagram/@wasimakramliveofficial)

As anticipation builds for the upcoming cricketing clashes, the spotlight is undeniably fixed on the highly anticipated face-off between cricket titans India and Pakistan. Set to unfold on September 2 at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Stadium, this match is destined to be an intense spectacle, drawing fans from both nations.

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, a seasoned campaigner in these monumental clashes, shared his insights during a recent event. When queried about his perspective on the impending India-Pakistan match, Akram issued a cautionary note, reminding everyone of the unpredictable nature of the game.

Also Read: Before India vs Pakistan match, Mohammad Rizwan predicts who'll win, ‘The way to differentiate between…’

He referred back to the Asia Cup 2022, where expectations of an India-Pakistan final were turned on their head when Sri Lanka emerged victorious. Akram highlighted the uncertainty, stressing that all three teams - India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - possessed the potential to clinch triumph on any given day.

"There are other teams competing too. Last time Sri Lanka won the title, India even failed to make it to the final," Akram said.

The clash is a momentous occasion not just for its rivalry, but also for its rarity. The encounter marks the first meeting between the two cricketing giants since the 2022 T20 World Cup match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Furthermore, this will be their inaugural face-off in the ODI format since their encounter in the World Cup 2019.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra responds to buzz around India vs Pakistan rivalry during World Athletics Championship final

"I have always maintained and said that politics and sports should be apart from each other. People-to-people contact is very important and the average Indian and Pakistani, they do respect each other. I hope eventually sanity prevails," Akram said.

The scheduling places Pakistan in the ring against qualifier Nepal ahead of the monumental showdown. India, on the other hand, will embark on their Asia Cup journey with a subsequent match against Nepal just two days after their battle with Pakistan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App