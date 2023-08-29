The highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match at the Asia Cup is set for September 2 in Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Stadium. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram commented on possibilities.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming cricketing clashes, the spotlight is undeniably fixed on the highly anticipated face-off between cricket titans India and Pakistan. Set to unfold on September 2 at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Stadium, this match is destined to be an intense spectacle, drawing fans from both nations.

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, a seasoned campaigner in these monumental clashes, shared his insights during a recent event. When queried about his perspective on the impending India-Pakistan match, Akram issued a cautionary note, reminding everyone of the unpredictable nature of the game.

He referred back to the Asia Cup 2022, where expectations of an India-Pakistan final were turned on their head when Sri Lanka emerged victorious. Akram highlighted the uncertainty, stressing that all three teams - India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - possessed the potential to clinch triumph on any given day.

"There are other teams competing too. Last time Sri Lanka won the title, India even failed to make it to the final," Akram said.

The clash is a momentous occasion not just for its rivalry, but also for its rarity. The encounter marks the first meeting between the two cricketing giants since the 2022 T20 World Cup match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Furthermore, this will be their inaugural face-off in the ODI format since their encounter in the World Cup 2019.

"I have always maintained and said that politics and sports should be apart from each other. People-to-people contact is very important and the average Indian and Pakistani, they do respect each other. I hope eventually sanity prevails," Akram said.