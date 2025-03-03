Who’s the most successful KKR captain? Check it out as social media reacts to Ajinkya Rahane’s appointment for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as captain for IPL 2025, aiming to regain their winning form. KKR's leadership history includes notable captains like Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published3 Mar 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Who’s the most successful KKR captain? Check it out as social media reacts to Ajinkya Rahane’s appointment for IPL 2025(X/KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as the captain ahead of IPL 2025. KKR have had a dynamic history of leadership, with several captains shaping the franchise over the years. The IPL team is owned by Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Also Read | IPL 2025: KKR appoints Ajinkya Rahane as captain, Venkatesh Iyer to be his deput

Sourav Ganguly, the franchise’s first leader from 2008 to 2010, led KKR in 27 matches, winning 13 with a 48.14% win rate. However, he failed to take the team beyond the group stage. Brendon McCullum’s brief tenure in 2009 saw just 3 wins in 13 matches. Jacques Kallis captained only 2 matches, winning one.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik (2018-2020) managed a 51.35% win rate in 37 games while Eoin Morgan (2020-2021) struggled, securing 11 wins in 24 matches. Nitish Rana briefly led in 2023, winning 6 of 14 games. However, Shreyas Iyer became KKR’s most successful captain in the post-Gambhir era, guiding the team to their third IPL title in 2024.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane’s FIRST reaction as KKR appoints him captain

Before Shreyas, Gautam Gambhir had been KKR’s most accomplished captain, leading the team from 2011 to 2017. Under his leadership, KKR won two IPL trophies (2012 and 2014) and registered 69 wins in 122 matches with a 56.55% win rate.

Social media reactions

As IPL 2025 approaches, KKR aim to rediscover their championship-winning form under Rahane’s leadership. Here’s how social media reacted to KKR’s announcement. Some called it a “reat move” while some called the decision “horrible”.

Advertisement
Also Read | KKR celebrate IPL wins by registering three stars, launch new jersey

“Hard work truly pays off. A highly underrated captain has finally found his place. Wishing Ajinkya all the best,” came from one user.

“Ideally, rahane shouldn’t even be in the playing 11 for all matches, aur use captain bana diya,” wrote another.

“3 Captains in 3 Seasons..Not an ideal Scenario !!” wrote one user.

“He will do his best. Come on KKR. We need to win this year too,” reacted one fan.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWho’s the most successful KKR captain? Check it out as social media reacts to Ajinkya Rahane’s appointment for IPL 2025
First Published:3 Mar 2025, 05:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App