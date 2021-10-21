Why an IPL team is a coveted asset

Owning an IPL team is about many intangibles: visibility, glamour, mobility. On the tangible side, in spite of the viewership the IPL commands, owning a franchise has not translated into swift financial growth or profitability, as is typical in any other sunrise industry. Such is the business model that while the revenues of the franchises tend to be stable, they move to a higher trajectory only when the IPL broadcasting deal is renewed at a significant hike. In effect, owning an IPL franchise is all about soaring valuations, which stem from the ownership of an asset that is finite and that is prized for its established nature and low-risk business model.