Why are Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jerseys? Details inside

Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender jerseys in their home game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fight against cancer Gujarat Titans management has provided an update in their official website.

"The game will see our Titans don special lavender jerseys for the third year in a row to continue the fight against cancer.

As part of the initiative, the franchise plans to distribute 30,000 lavender flags and 10,000 lavender jerseys to fans on Thursday to promote early detection and access to quality care for cancer patients. It further aims to promote awareness about cancer prevention, also encourage lifestyle changes and regular screenings for early diagnosis."

Gujarat Titans, IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans have taken 18 points from their 12 matches. A win tonight will take them closer to securing a top-two finish, which will give them an extra chance to reach the final.

Playing XIs Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Gujarat Titans (bowling first) 1 Shubman Gill (C), 2 Jos Buttler (WK), 3 Sherfane Rutherford, 4 M. Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Arshad Khan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna.

Substitutes: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka

Sai Sudharsan, the centurion in the previous match, will come on as the impact substitute.

Lucknow Super Giants (batting first) Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Mitchell Marsh, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Rishabh Pant (C, WK), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Himmat Singh, 8 Shahbaz Ahmed, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Akash Deep, 11 Will O'Rourke.

Substitutes: Akash Singh, M. Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni