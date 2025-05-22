Why are Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jerseys? Details inside

Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender jerseys in their home game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans management has provided an update in their official website.
"The game will see our Titans don special lavender jerseys for the third year in a row to continue the fight against cancer.
As part of the initiative, the franchise plans to distribute 30,000 lavender flags and 10,000 lavender jerseys to fans on Thursday to promote early detection and access to quality care for cancer patients. It further aims to promote awareness about cancer prevention, also encourage lifestyle changes and regular screenings for early diagnosis."
Gujarat Titans have taken 18 points from their 12 matches. A win tonight will take them closer to securing a top-two finish, which will give them an extra chance to reach the final.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.
1 Shubman Gill (C), 2 Jos Buttler (WK), 3 Sherfane Rutherford, 4 M. Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Arshad Khan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna.
Substitutes: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka
Sai Sudharsan, the centurion in the previous match, will come on as the impact substitute.
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Mitchell Marsh, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Rishabh Pant (C, WK), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Himmat Singh, 8 Shahbaz Ahmed, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Akash Deep, 11 Will O'Rourke.
Substitutes: Akash Singh, M. Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni
Rishabh Pant mentioned at the toss that Akash Singh comes in. One can expect Akash Singh to come from the bench as an impact substitute.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.