Why Cam Little’s monster 70-yard field goal won't break the NFL record

Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the first half for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The kick would have shattered the NFL record if it had happened during a regular season or a playoff match,but since it was a preseason match,it doesn't count towards the official records.

Notably, preseason games are essentially practice/exhibition matches conducted before the start of the real season. While the performances form these matches don't go into the official records, they are usually taken into account by the teams for internal analysis.

The record for the longest successful field goal in NFL history is held by Justin Tucker,who made a 66-yard kick during a 2021 match for the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions.

However, Little did break the record for longest field goal in organized football which was until now held by Ove Johannson for his 69 yard field goal for the Abilene Christian University in 1976.

Little's goal brought new energy to the Jaguars even as they ended the halftime with the Steelers leading 14-9. After the goal, Little was first greeted by rookie sensation Travis Hunter, who rushed to celebrate the achievement with a body bump in midair.

Little is a placekicker who played college football at Arkansas and was picked during the sixth-round draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his rookie season, Little was highly accurate, as he made 27 of 29 field goals with a personal best 59-yard kick.

Top 5 longest field goals in NFL history: 1) Justin Tucker As mentioned earlier, the longest field goal in NFL history came in 2021 during the match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions.

2) Brandon Aubrey: Playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey scored a 65-yard field goal in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

3) Matt Prater: Denver Broncos' Matt Prater hit a 64-yard field goal during the Denver Broncos vs Tennessee Titans match, breaking a 43-year-old record at the time.

4) 63-yard field goal: The 63-yard field goal record is shared by various legends across decades, including Tom Dempsey, Jason Elam, Sebastian Janikowski, David Akers, Graham Gano, and Brett Maher.