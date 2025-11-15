Why Chennai Super Kings let go Ravindra Jadeja through IPL 2026 trade? CSK CEO says ‘he also felt he can have a break’

Ravindra Jadeja left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after 13 long years to return to his first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming season in a high-profile trade. As a part of the trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals, English all-rounder Sam Curran will accompany Jadeja while Sanju Samson joined the Chennai-based franchise for the first time in his career.

Speculations were rife for the past few days that Jadeja and Samson might swap teams. It is worth mentioning that since head coach Rahul Dravid left Rajasthan Royals, Samson too didn't go well with the management. The speculations finally came true on Saturday morning.

While Samson joined CSK on his existing fee of ₹18 crore, Jadeja took a pay cut of ₹4 crore to join Rajasthan Royals on a league fee of ₹14 crore. For the unknown, Jadeja began his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and won the title in the inaugural year. He joined CSK in 2012.

Why Ravindra Jadeja left CSK? But what actually led to Jadeja's ouster from CSK after more than a decade? CEO Kasi Viswanathan threw light on Jadeja's exit, stating it was one of the toughest decisions for the franchise to let go the all-rounder.

“Considering the transition of the CSK at this point of time, the team management took the toughest decision. It was probably one of the toughest decisions the CSK had to take, as team management had to take," Viswanathan said in a video shared by the five-time champions.