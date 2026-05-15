Why CSK and LSG observed a minute's silence ahead of IPL 2026 clash in Lucknow?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players and officials observed a minute's silence during their IPL 2026 encounter on Friday (May 15), in a touching display of unity and respect. The gesture came as a mark of respect for the victims who lost their lives in the recent devastating storms that struck Uttar Pradesh. Both teams also wore black armbands, symbolizing solidarity with the affected families.

Deadly Uttar Pradesh storms claim over 100 lives Uttar Pradesh was hit hard by severe storms on May 13 and 14, 2026. Heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning tore through 26 districts, leaving behind a trail of destruction. More than 100 people lost their lives, with many more injured. Districts like Prayagraj were among the worst affected, where homes were flattened, and power lines brought down. Families are still picking up the pieces as rescue teams continue relief work. The tragedy struck just days before a key IPL clash, prompting the cricket world to pause and remember the victims.

Emotional tribute by CSK and LSG players by wearing black armbands In a moving gesture before their IPL 2026 match, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants observed a minute’s silence. Players, coaches, umpires, and ground staff stood quietly on the field, heads bowed in respect. Every member of both teams wore black armbands as a mark of mourning. Fans in the stands joined in, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of unity.

This simple act showed that even in the high-pressure world of the Indian Premier League, human lives come first.

IPL 2026 points table After 11 games, Chennai Super Kings now have 12 points from six wins and five losses, with a net run rate of +0.185. They sit comfortably in fifth place and remain in strong playoff contention. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are struggling. With only six points from three wins and eight losses (net run rate -0.907), LSG are at the bottom of the table and have been eliminated from playoff hopes.