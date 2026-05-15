Why CSK and LSG observed a minute's silence ahead of IPL 2026 clash in Lucknow?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players and officials observed a minute's silence during their IPL 2026 encounter on Friday (May 15), in a touching display of unity and respect. The gesture came as a mark of respect for the victims who lost their lives in the recent devastating storms that struck Uttar Pradesh. Both teams also wore black armbands, symbolizing solidarity with the affected families.

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Deadly Uttar Pradesh storms claim over 100 lives Uttar Pradesh was hit hard by severe storms on May 13 and 14, 2026. Heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning tore through 26 districts, leaving behind a trail of destruction. More than 100 people lost their lives, with many more injured. Districts like Prayagraj were among the worst affected, where homes were flattened, and power lines brought down. Families are still picking up the pieces as rescue teams continue relief work. The tragedy struck just days before a key IPL clash, prompting the cricket world to pause and remember the victims.

Emotional tribute by CSK and LSG players by wearing black armbands In a moving gesture before their IPL 2026 match, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants observed a minute’s silence. Players, coaches, umpires, and ground staff stood quietly on the field, heads bowed in respect. Every member of both teams wore black armbands as a mark of mourning. Fans in the stands joined in, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of unity.

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This simple act showed that even in the high-pressure world of the Indian Premier League, human lives come first.

IPL 2026 points table After 11 games, Chennai Super Kings now have 12 points from six wins and five losses, with a net run rate of +0.185. They sit comfortably in fifth place and remain in strong playoff contention. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are struggling. With only six points from three wins and eight losses (net run rate -0.907), LSG are at the bottom of the table and have been eliminated from playoff hopes.

The points table now looks tighter at the top, with CSK keeping their playoff dreams alive. LSG’s poor run this season has been disappointing for home fans, but the team has promised to finish the remaining matches with pride. Both squads played with heavy hearts after the tribute, proving that cricket can bring people together even during tough times. The minute’s silence for UP storm victims and the black armbands will stay in everyone’s memory long after the trophy is lifted.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.