Why did BCCI grant central contract to Hardik Pandya but dropped Ishan Kishan-Shreyas Iyer
BCCI faced scrutiny after its decision to not renew the contracts of cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer while awarding an A-grade contract to Hardik Pandya.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision not to renew the annual contracts of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer has gained a lot of criticism. Moreover, questions were also raised when BCCI granted A grade contract to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been out of the Indian team since ICC World Cup 2023.