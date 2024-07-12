Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Why did BCCI select Gautam Gambhir as India's Head Coach? No, KKR winning IPL 2024 trophy didn't matter

Why did BCCI select Gautam Gambhir as India’s Head Coach? No, KKR winning IPL 2024 trophy didn’t matter

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Gautam Gambhir’s elevation to India’s head coach position had been in the works for months, and KKR's win wouldn't have mattered.

(FILES) Gautam Gambhir, former Indian cricket player and has been named as team India's head coach,

Gautam Gambhir, the new head coach of India's team, has no formal experience coaching a cricket team. He has mentored two IPL franchises, but is this why he was BCCI's choice?

Gambhir announced his retirement as late as 2019 and was popularly considered the aide who helped Kolkata Knight Riders win IPL 2024 after a long decade. The KKR players and the support staff were vocal about Gambhir's role in creating the "perfect team environment".

But this is not what helped him secure his post with BBCI.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Gambhir’s elevation to India’s head coach position had been in the works for months, and KKR's win wouldn't have mattered.

The interview process for the head coach was meant to be just a formality, the report said. This comes after BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that India is not keen on having a foreigner as their head of the backroom staff, and the interest among big names was anyway low.

The only two candidates who appeared for an interview with BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee were Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman. Both candidates reportedly impressed the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), but Gautam Gambhir was always miles ahead in the race.

But why?

The BCCI valued Gautam Gambhir's stature and integrity over format-specific expertise when appointing him as the head coach. They preferred not to hand over the reins to an overseas professional. With VVS Laxman unwilling to take on the role, their options were limited.

After Duncan Fletcher's departure about a decade ago, the BCCI has consistently appointed high-profile names as head coaches. Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, and Rahul Dravid were not only prominent stars during their playing days but also highly respected among their peers. Gautam Gambhir is likely to join this esteemed list.

In fact, having a notable reputation was one of the unwritten criteria when the BCCI invited applications for the head coach position in May.

Before it was announced, the biggest concern was Gambhir’s interpersonal relationships with some of the players he has played with. At 42, Gambhir is India’s youngest-ever head coach, having retired only five and a half years ago. His contentious relationship with Virat Kohli was a notable issue.

