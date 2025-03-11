Why did India not play in Pakistan? Hardik Pandya’s sensible reply wins praise | Champions Trophy 2025

Hardik Pandya gave a clever response when asked why India didn’t travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

In a now-viral video from the ICC media zone, a journalist told Hardik that Pakistan fans wanted to see India play in their country. Hardik responded politely, saying he appreciated the support and believed fans who watched the matches in Dubai still enjoyed the games.

“It is above my pay grade to clarify why we didn’t go to Pakistan,” Pandya said with a smile. One of the videos of his response has gained more than 8.5 lakh views.

His response was praised for being respectful and diplomatic. He was also praised for avoiding controversy while addressing a sensitive issue.

“It was the Indian government who didn't allow, everyone knows it BCCI would have been happier if they were allowed because viewership would have gone higher,” wrote one user.

Many Pakistani fans hailed his response, and some wished for the Men in Blue to play in Pakistan.

“I wish one day team india will visit pakistan and (Rohit) Sharma and (Virat) Kohli will be part of that team,” wrote one Pakistani fan.

“Hardik Pandya has given a sensible answer,” wrote the Pakistani user who shared the viral video.

Due to security concerns, India played all their matches, including the final against New Zealand, in Dubai. Some experts claimed that playing in one venue gave India an advantage. The Men in Blue remained undefeated throughout the tournament and eventually won the title.

Hardik Pandya at CT 2025 Hardik Pandya scored 99 runs in four innings during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at an average of 24.75. Batting at No. 7, he played crucial cameos, 45 off 45 balls against New Zealand and 28 off 24 balls with three big sixes against Australia. His contributions proved vital in pressure situations.