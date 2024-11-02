‘Shreyas Iyer wanted…’: KKR reveal reason behind not retaining their IPL-winning captain

The IPL 2025 retention list shocked KKR fans as captain Shreyas Iyer was missing. KKR CEO Venky Mysore explained that while Iyer was their first choice, the retention process involves player choices and market testing, emphasizing the importance of player freedom.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

When the retention list for IPL 2025 was announced, one of the biggest shocks for KKR fans was not seeing their IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, on the list. However, KKR CEO Venky Mysore has now stated that Iyer was the first name on the franchise's list, but things did not pan out the way he would have wanted.

In an interaction with RevSportz, Mysore said, “Shreyas Iyer was the first name in our retention list. However, the retention process isn’t a one-way street. It is not just about the franchise. It is also about the player wanting to be retained, to continue with the franchise. Of course Shreyas was the first name in our list. He was the skipper. That’s why we got him in 2022.”

“However, there are often things that you don’t control. If a player wants to test his market value, and the auction is the best marketplace to do that, it is always fair to let him to do so. That’s what we at KKR have always believed in, and have backed our players. At a personal level, I share a very good rapport with Shreyas, but it is also true he should have the freedom to decide.” Mysore added

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul to go under the hammer:

With Shreyas Iyer not getting retained, this year's IPL auction will see as many as three former captains going under the hammer. Shreyas will be joined by former Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and former Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul. Additionally, with Rajasthan Royals parting ways with Jos Buttler, there could be another captaincy option available for franchises.

Heinrich Klaasen was the highest-paid player during the IPL 2025 retentions, commanding a whopping salary of 23 crores, followed closely by RCB's Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, each retained for 21 crores.

2 Nov 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Cricket News

