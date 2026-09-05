Why did PCB send back Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq from England Test series? Report reveals reason

Pakistan cricket team's crisis never seems to end following their Test series loss to England in England. The Babar Azam-led side lost the first two Tests of the three-match series against England by heavy margins, with the third Test set to be played in Birmingham from 9 September.

Advertisement

Following Pakistan's heavy defeats, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent as many as seven players back home, as well as coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and batter Imam-ul-Haq were among those who were sent back home.

According to a report in news agency PTI, poor form is not the only reason the duo were sent back home, but it was also due to behavioral problems in the dressing room.

Also Read | Did Salman Ali Agha refuse to meet King Charles III? Mike Hesson reveals

Agha, Imam and Rizwan face committee hearing The report further stated that Agha, Imam and Rizwan will be summoned before a committee to provide explanations regarding their conduct in connection with certain incidents during the West Indies and England tours.

The other players were sent back home at Hesson's request, as he wanted to assess a few specialists suited to white-ball cricket.

Advertisement

"The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp," a source told PTI.

The report also said that selector Aaqib Javed's position is under threat, with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi looking to “clean up” the Pakistan cricket administration.

Also Read | Discarded Pakistan cricketer refuses to meet King Charles III of England

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also part of the selection committee, had also offered his resignation earlier in the week. However, it is still unknown as to if the PCB has accepted his resignation.

The PCB also has plans to retain Mike Hesson as Pakistan's permanent head coach. However, it all depends on if the former New Zealand coach is willing to take up the job. "If he doesn't agree, then the board will appoint someone else before the next home series against Sri Lanka in November," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Advertisement

Also Read | Arthur blasts PCB after Pakistan make wholesome changes in England

Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with just 16 points, and a points percentage of 16.67. Earlier this year, the Men in Green were knocked out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.