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Why did PCB send back Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq from England Test series? Report reveals reason

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sent seven players back home following their Test series loss to England.

PN Vishnu
Published5 Sep 2026, 10:54 AM IST
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Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and Imam-ul-Haq were among the Pakistan players sent back home from the England Test series in England.
Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and Imam-ul-Haq were among the Pakistan players sent back home from the England Test series in England. (Getty Images via AFP / AFP )
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Pakistan cricket team's crisis never seems to end following their Test series loss to England in England. The Babar Azam-led side lost the first two Tests of the three-match series against England by heavy margins, with the third Test set to be played in Birmingham from 9 September.

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Following Pakistan's heavy defeats, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent as many as seven players back home, as well as coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and batter Imam-ul-Haq were among those who were sent back home.

According to a report in news agency PTI, poor form is not the only reason the duo were sent back home, but it was also due to behavioral problems in the dressing room.

Also Read | Did Salman Ali Agha refuse to meet King Charles III? Mike Hesson reveals

Agha, Imam and Rizwan face committee hearing

The report further stated that Agha, Imam and Rizwan will be summoned before a committee to provide explanations regarding their conduct in connection with certain incidents during the West Indies and England tours.

The other players were sent back home at Hesson's request, as he wanted to assess a few specialists suited to white-ball cricket.

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"The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp," a source told PTI.

The report also said that selector Aaqib Javed's position is under threat, with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi looking to “clean up” the Pakistan cricket administration.

Also Read | Discarded Pakistan cricketer refuses to meet King Charles III of England

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also part of the selection committee, had also offered his resignation earlier in the week. However, it is still unknown as to if the PCB has accepted his resignation.

The PCB also has plans to retain Mike Hesson as Pakistan's permanent head coach. However, it all depends on if the former New Zealand coach is willing to take up the job. "If he doesn't agree, then the board will appoint someone else before the next home series against Sri Lanka in November," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

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Also Read | Arthur blasts PCB after Pakistan make wholesome changes in England

Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with just 16 points, and a points percentage of 16.67. Earlier this year, the Men in Green were knocked out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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