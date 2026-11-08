Why did Rajat Patidar withdraw from India A’s Rising Asia Cup squad? Check the reason he gave BCCI

Rajat Patidar has pulled out of India A’s squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 after telling the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he should not be picked for 50-over cricket. The BCCI confirmed the news on Sunday, November 8.
Rinku Singh will step up as vice-captain, while Tilak Varma remains the captain of the side. The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.
The board’s official statement made the reason clear. Rajat Patidar asked not to be considered for the 50-over format.
“Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries.”
The announcement did not name the specific injuries, say how serious they are, or give any timeline for his return. It also did not frame the move as a retirement from one-day cricket. His absence is therefore linked to current fitness management rather than a permanent exit from the format.
Delhi batter Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad after a strong run in domestic cricket. Notably, Badoni scored consecutive Ranji Trophy double centuries against Gujarat and Jharkhand. He had made 559 runs in six innings, putting him second on the list of leading run-scorers in the competition.
While Badoni fills the batting spot, Rinku Singh takes over the vice-captaincy and will support Tilak Varma. The squad also includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh and Harshit Rana. These changes keep the captain in place while refreshing both the batting options and the leadership group ahead of the tournament.
Rajat Patidar had been in decent form before the decision. He scored two centuries in three Ranji Trophy appearances for Madhya Pradesh this season. He also made two half-centuries in three games for India A against Australia A in October. His withdrawal therefore comes after a period of useful runs rather than a loss of form.
(More to follow)