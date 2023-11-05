After breaking the silence on his on relationship with former Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh revealed words of wisdom from another legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar that kept him going despite his personal struggles.

During the recent conversation with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’, Yuvraj Singh opened up about the pivotal advice he received from Tendulkar, whose wisdom played a significant role in India's historic 2011 World Cup victory.

“There’s always a calm before the storm," Yuvraj Singh quoted Sachin Tendulkar's words during the show.

Speaking on the new generation of cricketers, Yuvraj recalled mentoring Shubman Gill in a month-long training, and praised him as a ‘quick learner’.

On Dhoni:

During the show, Yuvraj even revealed that he and MS Dhoni are not close friends and were friends only because of cricket as they played together. He cited they never became close friends as both had very different lifestyles.

Though he said that with Dhoni it was a very good professional relationship. “When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100 percent to our country together," he said.

The legendary all-rounder noted not all 11 players on a team get along with one another, adding that, teammates don't have to be best friends outside the field.

In the podcast, he also said that before the 2019 World Cup, he had approached Mahi for career advice and was informed that the selection committee was not considering him and provided him with a clear understanding of his situation.

He said, “When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn't getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality," he said.

