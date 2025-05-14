'Why did you retire?’ Fan confronts Virat Kohli after quitting Tests; watch India star's polite response in viral video

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket has sparked a social media frenzy. Fans couldn't comprehend the sudden departure of their beloved star and are looking for a plausible reason. One fan decided to take matters into his own hands and confronted the star at the Mumbai International Airport.

'Let us go sir' Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after paying a visit to Vrindavan with his wife and Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma.

“Sir, why did you retire from Test? I started watching only because of you”

Kohli ignored the question and was heading towards the car. The fan pressed for an answer one more time. Kohli turned and politely said, “Jaane dijiye sir” (Let us go sir)

The fan wished for RCB to win IPL 2025 ("Iss baar RCB jeetega") and Kohli said “Thank You”.

Virat Kohli's sudden retirement Virat Kohli, India's most successful captain and the fourth leading run-scorer, announced his retirement from Tests on Monday (May 12). Days before the announcement, reports emerged about the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) attempting to convince Kohli to reconsider his retirement plans. But there are also reports that said that no such efforts were taken by the board.

Virat Kohli's Test career Virat Kohli finished with 9230 runs from 123 Tests, including 30 centuries. Kohli scored 7 double centuries, and all of them came as captain. He led India in a record 68 Test matches and won 40 of those. He remains as one of two batters to score twin centuries on a captaincy debut, with Australia's Greg Chappell being the other. The crowning achievement of his captaincy career was the 2-1 series win in Australia in 2018-19, the first ever Test series victory by an Asian team in Australia.