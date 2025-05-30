Harsha Bhogle’s social media post after IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 has gone viral, gaining nearly 4.5 lakh views.

“This is why the system for the play-offs is so good. Punjab Kings have played outstanding cricket and they deserve another opportunity,” the seasoned cricket analyst wrote on Twitter (now X).

Bhogle expressed himself after Royal Challengers Bengaluru emphatically defeated the Punjab Kings and stormed into the IPL 2025 final.

However, the post did not impress some RCB fans. One of them asked Grok, “Why does Harsha hate RCB?”

Grok, Elon Musk’s AI tool, reacted with a befitting reply.

“There's no evidence Harsha Bhogle hates RCB. He has praised RCB players like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, suggesting their retention for IPL 2025 due to strong performances. His commentary is neutral, focusing on analysis, not bias,” the AI tool responded.

“Fan perceptions of dislike likely stem from his praise for other teams, like Punjab Kings, or RCB's playoff struggles, but this is a misinterpretation. Bhogle's role demands balance, and no concrete instances show prejudice against RCB,” it added.

Grok’s reply earned praise from various other social media users.

“Well done, Grok,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “Morons are adamant on putting a stamp on Harsha Bhogle.”

“Typical RCB fan. Even a god damn AI has more logic,” came from another.

On the other hand, many others appreciated Harsha Bhogle’s post.

“They fell short today. But Punjab’s full journey earned this lifeline. Play-offs show value over time. That is the game’s balance. The play-offs respect the full campaign. That is the weight of a format,” posted an X user.

Another user commented, “Both teams deserve the results. RCB deserve to be in the finals for the way they played & PBKS deserve a second life for the way they played the league phase. But today PBKS will be very very upset with their performance.”

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: What happened in yesterday's match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets to reach their first IPL final since 2016.

Punjab were bowled out for just 102, with Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma taking three wickets each. RCB chased the target easily, thanks to Phil Salt’s unbeaten 56.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer said they had failed to judge the pitch and batted poorly.