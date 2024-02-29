Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Why Hardik Pandya….': Irfan Pathan, internet blast BCCI for dropping Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer from central contracts
'Why Hardik Pandya….': Irfan Pathan, internet blast BCCI for dropping Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer from central contracts

Devesh Kumar

The fans on social media questioned the decision of BCCI to grant A grade contract to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been out of the Indian team since ICC World Cup 2023

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in action during a match at the 18th edition of D Y Patil T20 Cup 2024 (PTI)Premium
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in action during a match at the 18th edition of D Y Patil T20 Cup 2024 (PTI)

In a significant decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to not renew the annual contracts of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. The decision came after both players missed domestic tournaments and it was perceived that they were prioritizing domestic leagues like IPL over red-ball cricket. However, the fans on social media questioned the decision of BCCI to grant A grade contract to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been out of the Indian team since ICC World Cup 2023.

"They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger. If players like Hardik don't want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren't on national duty? If this doesn't apply to all, then Indian cricket won't achieve the desired results!," India's veteran pacer Irfan Pathan said in a post on X.

The cricket fans on social media asked why Kuldeep Yadav, who is doing so well in red-ball cricket was awarded a B-grade contract, while Hardik Pandya, who has been missing from the scene was awarded A grade contract.

BCCI was slammed on the internet as the users seemed angry over its decision to axe the contracts of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. The fans pointed out how Shreyas Iyer played wonderfully for India during the ICC World Cup 2023 and Ishan Kishan has slammed the fastest double century in ODI.

Meme Fest on X

A meme fest also began on the internet with users using humor to express their frustration with the board.

No contract for Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan?

BCCI's list of annual retainers didn't include the names of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, who have impressed in their debut matches against England. While Rajat Patidar, who is struggling with his form, found his name, the fans were surprised by the omission of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan.

Technically, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are not eligible for a BCCI contract as of now. The rules prescribe that a player has to appear for a minimum of 3 Tests 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is to be eligible for the annual contracts.

“Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis," BCCI said in a statement.

 

Published: 29 Feb 2024, 05:29 PM IST
