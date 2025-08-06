Why Harry Brook rejected Gautam Gambhir's call of naming him Player of the Series after India, England play 2-2 draw?

Harry Brook felt Joe Root deserved to be named the Player of the Series after England and India played an thrilling 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series at the Oval. After being 2-1 up after the third game at Lord's, India pulled off a dramatic comeback by drawing the Manchester Test before scripting a memorable victory at The Oval by just six runs.

Advertisement

With two hundreds and a 99, Brook accumulated 481 runs across 9 innings at an average of 53.44. In fact, his 111 in the fifth Test at the Oval almost won England the match before Mohammed Siraj spoiled the party with his fiery bowling on the fifth morning.

For the unknown, the opposite coaches select one player each from opposite teams for the Player of the Series awards. While England's Brendon McCullum opted for Shubman Gill, India head coach Gautam Gambhir went ahead with Brook's name.

Advertisement

However, the 26-year-old England's white-ball captain, Brook, felt Root was a more deserving candidate. "I didn't score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series or Man of the Summer. He has been for many years," Brook told BBC.

If Root's numbers are to be considered, the former England captain emerged as top scorer in the series for his team with 537 runs in nine innings, including three hundreds.

Also Read | Prasidh Krishna reveals 4-worded message that disrupted Joe Root at Oval

What's next for Harry Brook and England? Following the competition of the Test series against India, the focus now shifts to England's white-ball season. Brook, who has been named England's ODI and T20I captain earlier this year, will now lead Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Advertisement