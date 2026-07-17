‘Why have we let it come till 2026 August’ - R Ashwin questions BCCI selectors amid Rohit Sharma retirement rumours

Amid the speculation that the third ODI between India and England could be Rohit Sharma's last in international cricket, former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin brutally came down against the BCCI selectors for the timing of the communication. According to an Indian Express report, Rohit is believed to have been told by the selectors that he is not in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

While neither Rohit or BCCI have officially spoken on the matter, the development has given the possibility that the series-deciding clash on Sunday at Lord's could be Rohit's last in India colours. The 39-year-old has already retired from Tests (2025) and T20Is (2024).

The 'Hitman' has played 13 ODIs just as a senior member (after being removed as ODI captain) in the team since October last year, making 563 runs at an average of 46.91 with a hundred and four fifties. In 2026, Rohit's numbers aren't good with just one fifty-plus score in eight games.

Do we need Rohit-Virat in ODI World Cup 2027? Ashwin felt that if the BCCI selectors had already made up their mind to not think of Rohit in the World Cup in 2027, it should have been communicated to Rohit at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 in March. “In his last eight games, Rohit's form has gone down and it can happen to any player,” Ashwin started in a video on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

“My problem is with the Indian team itself. We are going to South Africa in September-October, do we need Rohit and Virat? If you ask me, I will want that experience. I know Yashasvi Jaiswal is pushing hard from behind. But as a decision maker, if you ever felt in your mind that these two players are not fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup, that could have been communicated at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy,” added the off-spinner.

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Certainly, Yashasvi Jaiswal is breathing down Rohit's neck for a spot at the top of the order. The left-handed Mumbaikar has already cemented his spot in the Test side as an opener. With Shubman Gill and Rohit opening the innings in ODIs, Jaiswal has to wait despite scoring a hundred in his last.

‘Why have we let it come this far?’ If Jaiswal replaces Rohit after the England series in Indian ODI squad, it would leave the southpaw with barely a year left before the 50-over extravaganza. “Communication is a double-headed sword, players will never feel good. But by pure performance, they have not been poor at all. Virat has been excellent, Rohit has been more than decent,” Ashwin observed.

“Why have we let it come till 2026 August when it is just 10-12 months left for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa? Why have we let it come this far? That's my only question,” asked the former spinner, who finished with more than 550 Test wickets and one of the greatest of all time.

Ashwin even compared the treatment given out to Rohit to that in corporate sector. He also stated that the way all things have been going on around Rohit, it will certainly keep Virat Kohli to be mindful about his game.

“Players like Rohit and Virat, they deserve respect. There is 12 months to go and this is too late to make a call like this. And the way it is going on, Virat also has to be on top of his game, unfortunately,” Ashwin added.