‘Why have we let it come till 2026 August’ - R Ashwin questions BCCI selectors amid Rohit Sharma retirement rumours

Amid the speculation that the third ODI between India and England could be Rohit Sharma's last in international cricket, former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin brutally came down against the BCCI selectors for the timing of the communication. According to an Indian Express report, Rohit is believed to have been told by the selectors that he is not in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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While neither Rohit or BCCI have officially spoken on the matter, the development has given the possibility that the series-deciding clash on Sunday at Lord's could be Rohit's last in India colours. The 39-year-old has already retired from Tests (2025) and T20Is (2024).

The 'Hitman' has played 13 ODIs just as a senior member (after being removed as ODI captain) in the team since October last year, making 563 runs at an average of 46.91 with a hundred and four fifties. In 2026, Rohit's numbers aren't good with just one fifty-plus score in eight games.

Do we need Rohit-Virat in ODI World Cup 2027? Ashwin felt that if the BCCI selectors had already made up their mind to not think of Rohit in the World Cup in 2027, it should have been communicated to Rohit at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 in March. “In his last eight games, Rohit's form has gone down and it can happen to any player,” Ashwin started in a video on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

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“My problem is with the Indian team itself. We are going to South Africa in September-October, do we need Rohit and Virat? If you ask me, I will want that experience. I know Yashasvi Jaiswal is pushing hard from behind. But as a decision maker, if you ever felt in your mind that these two players are not fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup, that could have been communicated at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy,” added the off-spinner.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma unhappy after meeting BCCI officials over ODI future

Certainly, Yashasvi Jaiswal is breathing down Rohit's neck for a spot at the top of the order. The left-handed Mumbaikar has already cemented his spot in the Test side as an opener. With Shubman Gill and Rohit opening the innings in ODIs, Jaiswal has to wait despite scoring a hundred in his last.

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‘Why have we let it come this far?’ If Jaiswal replaces Rohit after the England series in Indian ODI squad, it would leave the southpaw with barely a year left before the 50-over extravaganza. “Communication is a double-headed sword, players will never feel good. But by pure performance, they have not been poor at all. Virat has been excellent, Rohit has been more than decent,” Ashwin observed.

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“Why have we let it come till 2026 August when it is just 10-12 months left for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa? Why have we let it come this far? That's my only question,” asked the former spinner, who finished with more than 550 Test wickets and one of the greatest of all time.

Ashwin even compared the treatment given out to Rohit to that in corporate sector. He also stated that the way all things have been going on around Rohit, it will certainly keep Virat Kohli to be mindful about his game.

“Players like Rohit and Virat, they deserve respect. There is 12 months to go and this is too late to make a call like this. And the way it is going on, Virat also has to be on top of his game, unfortunately,” Ashwin added.

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“In corporates they call it layoffs, but for those who are at senior posts, things are done via smooth communication. My point is if someone has served the team for the past two decades, there needs to be a good exit.” India play England in the third ODI at Lord's on July 19.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in