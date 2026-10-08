Why India need Mohammed Shami at the 2027 ODI World Cup?

The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Indian team after four years has given Mohammed Shami a ray of hope. Ever since Bhuvneshwar's return to the Indian T20I side for the New Zealand tour next month, the question of Shami's return has been doing the rounds across the country's cricketing landscape.

There was a huge outcry to recall Bhuvneshwar after he picked up 45 wickets in 30 IPL matches in 2025 and 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL). In contrast to Bhuvneshwar's IPL heroics in the last two seasons, Shami has largely remained a forgotten figure, taking just 18 wickets from 22 matches at an average economy rate of 10.

Notably, Bhuvneshwar's return came just hours after former BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's exit after three years at the helm. Not to forget, it was Agarkar who maintained that Shami was not 100% fit at a time when the Bengal veteran was taking wickets consistently in domestic cricket.

Why does India need Mohammed Shami? With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, the Indian pacers looked flat, even against lower-ranked teams like the West Indies at home. With Jasprit Bumrah serving the country at the Asian Games in Japan, the Indian pacers featuring Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy, conceded 1052 runs in three ODIs.

Not just against the West Indies, the Indian team also lost the ODI series to England 1-2 a few months back. Moreover, Mohammed Siraj hasn't been used consistently either. With the 2027 ODI World Cup happening in South Africa, most pitches reward fast bowlers who generate lateral movement and bowl at a hard length.

Another aspect would be Shami's natural high-arm action, which produces seam-up movement at 140+ km/h and thrives on hard, bouncy tracks of Johannesburg, Centurion, and Durban.

Mohammed Shami's ODI World Cup record Shami has been India's best bowler in the ODI World Cups. Having played his first ICC World Cup in 2015, Shami emerged as India's second-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in seven games, with a best of 4/25 against arch-rivals Pakistan. He had also taken three-wicket hauls against Ireland and Zimbabwe in that edition.

Four years later, Shami once again blossomed in England. Having missed the first four games, Shami picked 14 wickets in four matches, including a hat-trick against Afghanistan. He also took a five-wicket haul (5/69) against England, before exiting the tournament in the semifinals.

Shami's best ODI World Cup came in 2023 at home. Once again, the Bengal pacer missed the first four games before a Hardik Pandya injury gave him the opportunity. In the remaining seven games, Shami took 24 wickets in seven matches, including three five-wicket hauls.

In fact, Shami's 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium remains the best bowling figure by an Indian in the ODI World Cup. Certainly, with the World Cup experience at hand, Shami deserves to be in the Indian dressing room in South Africa.

Why Mohammed Shami can't be ignored? Despite his low outcomes in the last two IPL seasons, Shami has excelled in domestic cricket once he returned from a long injury lay-off in late 2024, which can't be written off. He bloomed in the 2025-26 season across formats as Shami took 37 wickets from seven matches to play a crucial role in Bengal advancing to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy.

He has 15 scalps from seven Vijay Hazare matches and 16 wickets from seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, indicating the increasing sharpness of his craft. Shami opened the 2026-27 season also on a promising note, taking seven wickets in East Zone's Duleep Trophy victory after 14 years.