Why India need Mohammed Shami at the 2027 ODI World Cup?

The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Indian team after four years has given Mohammed Shami a ray of hope. Ever since Bhuvneshwar's return to the Indian T20I side for the New Zealand tour next month, the question of Shami's return has been doing the rounds across the country's cricketing landscape.

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There was a huge outcry to recall Bhuvneshwar after he picked up 45 wickets in 30 IPL matches in 2025 and 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL). In contrast to Bhuvneshwar's IPL heroics in the last two seasons, Shami has largely remained a forgotten figure, taking just 18 wickets from 22 matches at an average economy rate of 10.

Notably, Bhuvneshwar's return came just hours after former BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's exit after three years at the helm. Not to forget, it was Agarkar who maintained that Shami was not 100% fit at a time when the Bengal veteran was taking wickets consistently in domestic cricket.

Why does India need Mohammed Shami? With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, the Indian pacers looked flat, even against lower-ranked teams like the West Indies at home. With Jasprit Bumrah serving the country at the Asian Games in Japan, the Indian pacers featuring Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy, conceded 1052 runs in three ODIs.

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Not just against the West Indies, the Indian team also lost the ODI series to England 1-2 a few months back. Moreover, Mohammed Siraj hasn't been used consistently either. With the 2027 ODI World Cup happening in South Africa, most pitches reward fast bowlers who generate lateral movement and bowl at a hard length.

Another aspect would be Shami's natural high-arm action, which produces seam-up movement at 140+ km/h and thrives on hard, bouncy tracks of Johannesburg, Centurion, and Durban.

Mohammed Shami's ODI World Cup record Shami has been India's best bowler in the ODI World Cups. Having played his first ICC World Cup in 2015, Shami emerged as India's second-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in seven games, with a best of 4/25 against arch-rivals Pakistan. He had also taken three-wicket hauls against Ireland and Zimbabwe in that edition.

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Four years later, Shami once again blossomed in England. Having missed the first four games, Shami picked 14 wickets in four matches, including a hat-trick against Afghanistan. He also took a five-wicket haul (5/69) against England, before exiting the tournament in the semifinals.

Shami's best ODI World Cup came in 2023 at home. Once again, the Bengal pacer missed the first four games before a Hardik Pandya injury gave him the opportunity. In the remaining seven games, Shami took 24 wickets in seven matches, including three five-wicket hauls.

In fact, Shami's 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium remains the best bowling figure by an Indian in the ODI World Cup. Certainly, with the World Cup experience at hand, Shami deserves to be in the Indian dressing room in South Africa.

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Why Mohammed Shami can't be ignored? Despite his low outcomes in the last two IPL seasons, Shami has excelled in domestic cricket once he returned from a long injury lay-off in late 2024, which can't be written off. He bloomed in the 2025-26 season across formats as Shami took 37 wickets from seven matches to play a crucial role in Bengal advancing to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy.

He has 15 scalps from seven Vijay Hazare matches and 16 wickets from seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, indicating the increasing sharpness of his craft. Shami opened the 2026-27 season also on a promising note, taking seven wickets in East Zone's Duleep Trophy victory after 14 years.

With the Test and ODI sides for the New Zealand tour yet to be finalised, it remains to be seen whether Shami makes a comeback or not.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in