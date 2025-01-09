Why India need Mohammed Shami in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in case Jasprit Bumrah misses out?

The sudden injury of Jasprit Bumrah has jeopardised India's strategies ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that starts next month in Pakistan and Dubai. The pacer suffered back spasms on the second day of the India's fifth Test against Australia in Sydney and left the game midway on his way to the hospital for scans.

Although he batted during India's second innings, but did not bowl in the fourth innings, which was purely a precautionary measure keeping the ICC Champions Trophy in mind.

While the BCCI is yet to update on Bumrah's injury, according to a HT report, the Indian pacer has once again got in touch with the New Zealand-based doctor who operated his back back in 2023.

How long Bumrah will take to get fit? Unsure about the extent of Bumrah's injury, the India pacer might take two to three weeks to recover fully if its a Grade 1 injury. In case its a Grade 2 injury, Bumrah could take atleast six weeks to recover fully. A Grade 3 injury makes a player out for at least three months. With India's Champions Trophy opener scheduled on February 20, the 30-year-old has more than one and half months to recover.

Bumrah's injury has made Mohammed Shami's comeback in the Indian side important. The veteran India pacer has been out of international action for more than a year and if everything goes well, the 34-year-old might make his India comeback in the series against England at home starting later this month.

Although the BCCI deemed Shami him unfit for the final two Tests in BGT 2024-25, despite complete recovery from his ankle injury, the pacer looks to return to the national fold according to several media reports.

Shami's domestic stats since his return Since his return to domestic cricket last November for Bengal, Shami has been among wickets on a consistent basis. He took seven wickets in the Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh before accounting for 11 scalps in nine Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy matches. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shami picked up five wickets in three games.

Not only Shami has been a regular wicket-taker in the powerplay, his Bumrah like approach makes him a nightmare for the opposition. To add to that, Shami's presence also takes a bit of pressure away from the other India pacers.

What makes Shami dangerous? Shami is a different beast all-together when it comes to picking wickets. Not only he keeps it simple, but his ability to hit the deck, keeping the seam straight, makes opposition batters think twice.

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram explained Shami during the 2023 ODI World Cup brilliantly. In a show at A Sports, Akram said Shami's ability to not let the ball hold on the pitch makes the latter unplayable. “Shami bowls with an upright seam,” Akram continued.

“His ball hits the deck on the straight seam. He does not bowl with a wobbly seam. His seam kisses the pitch. He does not bang it in,” added Akram. Having benched in the initial four games, Shami came into the playing XI in the fifth game for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in seven games, including a seven-wicket haul in the semifinal.

With Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh in company, the trio could rattle any batting order on a given day.