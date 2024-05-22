Gautam Gambhir discusses his intense focus on winning in cricket, justifying his 'grumpy' image. He highlights the importance of a happy dressing room and his aggressive nature in pursuit of victory.

Why is Gautam Gambhir always ‘grumpy’? The Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) mentor referred to the topic himself and answered it with his rationale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Today’s IPL Match: RR vs RCB - who’ll win Rajasthan vs Bengaluru eliminator on May 22? Gambhir was speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin for the latter’s YouTube channel. GG spoke about people talking about him being “always grumpy", “always walking on the edge" and always having “his game face on". The former India batter doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“People don't come to watch me smile. Unfortunately, people come to watch me win. That's the kind of profession we guys are in. I can't help it. I'm not in entertainment. I'm not a Bollywood actor, or I'm not a corporate. I'm a cricketer. I’m into performing art," Gambhir said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RR vs RCB eliminator will be ‘one-sided’: Sunil Gavaskar predicts as Rajasthan clash with Bengaluru “My job is that I want to come back in a winning dressing room. Fortunately or unfortunately, a winning dressing room is a happy dressing room is a winning dressing room. And, I have all the right to fight for myself, for my teammates and do everything possible within the spirit of the game to try and beat the opposition," the KKR mentor added.

“I’m not breaking any rules. I want to be as aggressive as I can be. And, what's wrong in that? That's My nature. That's my characteristics. Because for me, winning, it's an obsession," he added.

Gautam Gambhir on Shah Rukh Khan Gambhir’s ‘homecoming’ to KKR has worked exceedingly well for the IPL team. The team, co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 to reach the final of the ongoing tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Gautam Gambhir, who earlier worked with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), SRK is the “best owner" he has ever worked with.

Also Read: Sanjiv Goenka seen ‘publicly scolding’ KL Rahul; netizens fume, ‘can’t humiliate a senior Indian player like this’ When he joined KKR in 2011, neither the team nor the former cricketer knew each other well. Building a relationship based on honesty made things easier, he said. SRK is the “best owner", according to GG, because Gambhir and Khan never discussed cricket during the southpaw’s seven years with KKR, showing his trust and support.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!