‘Why is he no 1 ranked batter’: Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag question Babar Azam's form at World Cup
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been slammed by former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag owing to a lack of impactful knock in the tournament so sar.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam may not have lit the tournament on fire, but he has been among the runs in this year's ICC ODI World Cup. The 29-year-old has scored three half-centuries in the tournament so far and has amassed 207 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 79 in the 6 innings he has batted.