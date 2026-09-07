Why is Mohsin Naqvi once again in talks a year after running away with men's Asia Cup 2025 trophy? All you need to know

A year after running away with the men's Asia Cup trophy in Dubai in 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has once again became a topic of discussion as the women's tournament is nearing its end in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naqvi, who also holds a position of being an interior minister in Pakistan, was at the centre of a major controversy last year in Dubai when the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian men's team refused to receive the winner's trophy from him after beating Pakistan in the summit clash.

The development came against a tense backdrop between the two countries, after pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent lives. Naqvi also shared some anti-India statements on social media during the 2025 Men's Asia Cup while in his capacity as Pakistan's minister.

While India refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, the ACC chairman ran away with the silverware and kept it in his possession at ACC headquarters in Dubai. Despite several requests from the BCCI, the 2025 Men's Asia Cup trophy is still with Naqvi.

Why Mohsin Naqvi will present the silverware? A similar situation could unfold on September 13, provided India reach the final. According to a report on Geo Super, Naqvi is once again expected to be present during the trophy distribution at the closing ceremony, thus once again bringing the focus on another trophy-related controversy.

If Harmanpreet's India manage to win the title, the focus will once again be on Naqvi and it will be interesting to see BCCI's stand on the post-tournament presentation ceremony. The BCCI has so far remained silent on the whole issue, with Indian women just two wins away from the title.

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India's show at women's Asia Cup 2026 fo far India have so far been the dominant side in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Placed in Group A, India started with a 94-run win over Thailand, before Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking hundred inspired the Women in Blue to a mammoth 137-run victory over Hong Kong.

Having already secured a semifinal spot after two wins in two matches, Harmanpreet's India extended their domination with a massive seven-wicket demolition of arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first Pakistan were bundled out for just 55 runs. India romped home in 8.4 overs.

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