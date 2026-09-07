Why is Mohsin Naqvi once again in talks a year after running away with men's Asia Cup 2025 trophy? All you need to know

A year after running away with the men's Asia Cup trophy in Dubai in 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has once again became a topic of discussion as the women's tournament is nearing its end in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Naqvi, who also holds a position of being an interior minister in Pakistan, was at the centre of a major controversy last year in Dubai when the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian men's team refused to receive the winner's trophy from him after beating Pakistan in the summit clash.

The development came against a tense backdrop between the two countries, after pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent lives. Naqvi also shared some anti-India statements on social media during the 2025 Men's Asia Cup while in his capacity as Pakistan's minister.

While India refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, the ACC chairman ran away with the silverware and kept it in his possession at ACC headquarters in Dubai. Despite several requests from the BCCI, the 2025 Men's Asia Cup trophy is still with Naqvi.

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Why Mohsin Naqvi will present the silverware? A similar situation could unfold on September 13, provided India reach the final. According to a report on Geo Super, Naqvi is once again expected to be present during the trophy distribution at the closing ceremony, thus once again bringing the focus on another trophy-related controversy.

If Harmanpreet's India manage to win the title, the focus will once again be on Naqvi and it will be interesting to see BCCI's stand on the post-tournament presentation ceremony. The BCCI has so far remained silent on the whole issue, with Indian women just two wins away from the title.

Also Read | Samarawickrama guides Sri Lanka to womens Asia Cup semis

India's show at women's Asia Cup 2026 fo far India have so far been the dominant side in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Placed in Group A, India started with a 94-run win over Thailand, before Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking hundred inspired the Women in Blue to a mammoth 137-run victory over Hong Kong.

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Having already secured a semifinal spot after two wins in two matches, Harmanpreet's India extended their domination with a massive seven-wicket demolition of arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first Pakistan were bundled out for just 55 runs. India romped home in 8.4 overs.

Also Read | Harmanpreet achieves rare feat IND vs PAK clash which even the best couldn't

In the semifinals, India will play in the first game on September 10 against either Bangladesh or UAE. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the last four by the virtue of being Group B toppers. With both Bangladesh and UAE locked at 2 points each, the winner between them on September 8 will play India in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in