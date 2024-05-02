Why is MS Dhoni playing only as a finisher in IPL 2024? Gautam Gambhir says ‘CSK strategy to…’
Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has regained his form this season by coming in to bat during the last few overs, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 229.16. Gautam Gambhir praised CSK's strategy of sending Dhoni to face only 8-10 balls, allowing him to express himself freely.
Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been one of the most feared finishers in the world since he started playing for India in 2004. However, in the later part of his international career and in recent seasons of the IPL, Dhoni has struggled to keep up with the ever-evolving game and has not been as threatening as he once was. But things have changed this season as the CSK batsman has come to the crease in the last few overs of the game and has once again struck fear in the bowlers' hearts.