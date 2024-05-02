Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been one of the most feared finishers in the world since he started playing for India in 2004. However, in the later part of his international career and in recent seasons of the IPL, Dhoni has struggled to keep up with the ever-evolving game and has not been as threatening as he once was. But things have changed this season as the CSK batsman has come to the crease in the last few overs of the game and has once again struck fear in the bowlers' hearts.

The 42-year-old has scored 110 runs this season at a strike rate of 229.16 and an average of 110. Notably, despite his age, Dhoni has been able to come and bat in the death overs and make an impact in almost all the matches he has played so far.

Former India batsman and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir recently praised the Chennai Super Kings' team strategy of sending Dhoni out to bat for only 8-10 balls at a time, which has essentially taken the pressure off the former skipper and allowed him to express himself freely.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Gambhir said, "It is a strategy of CSK (Dhoni facing just 8-10 balls) and that has given Dhoni the freedom. Different teams have different strategies and CSK has done this for the past 2-3 years. The freedom has allowed Dhoni to have an impact. When you play 20-25 balls you have that responsibility to consolidate, but when it's just 8-10 balls you can go out there and express yourself with freedom,"

"I feel insecurity is the biggest reason for a player's failure. It's not about ability. If you don't have the ability you won't reach the first-class, IPL, or international level in the first place. So it is important to have a secure dressing room. A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room and it eventually becomes a winning dressing room," the former Indian batter added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!