'Why is Robin Uthappa wearing Mayanti's trousers? Sunil Gavaskar joins meme fest; Langer's hilarious reply - Viral video

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar is one of the few cricketers who isn't afraid of speaking his heart out. Recently, the former India captain acknowledged a viral social media meme and gave birth to another in a hilarious conversation involving another ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa and sports presenter Mayanti Langar during one of the shows in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gavaskar is already a part of a famous social media meme where the colour of Mayanti's dress is same as that of the former cricketer's trousers. For a change, on Wednesday, Mayanti's dress colour matched that of Uthappa's trousers, leading to Gavaskar's hilarious observation.

“I just want to ask, Robin, why is he wearing Mayanti's trousers?” stated Gavaskar. Reacting to that, both Mayanti and Uthappa were left in splits inside the studio. “I wanted to take the attention away from you,” Uthappa responded before Gavaskar added, “I am supposed to be wearing the trousers.”

“Today, our stylist had the conversation. Not yours and mine. Screen shot this, Make this the meme now. But, brilliant observation Sunny ji!” Mayanti stated.

IPL 2025 reaches business end The trio of Gavaskar, Uthappa and Mayanti are currently working for the hosts broadcasters for the IPL 2025. The 18th season of the world's richest franchise T20 league is at its business end with Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians confirming their playoff spots.

Mullanpur will host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 29 and 30 respectively. Ahmedabad has been chosen to host Qualifier 2 and the final on June 1 and 3. Kolkata was initially slated to host the final.