‘Why is Shubman Gill selected for T20 World Cup squad?’ Cricket legend says BCCI chooses GT captain ‘even if he fails’
‘Shubman Gill is totally out of form. Why is he selected for the team?’ said the cricket legend while advocating Ruturaj Gaikwad's place in India's T20 World Cup squad.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion and Shubman Gill’s inclusion as a reserve player in India’s T20 World Cup squad have irked former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The legendary cricketer, who was a part of India’s champion squad in the 1983 ODI World Cup, has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of “favouritism".